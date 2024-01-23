CONGRATULATIONS! Poster-art winner revealed for 2024 West Seattle Garden Tour

We are exactly five months from the 2024 West Seattle Garden Tour, set for June 23. But you’re invited to daydream about that summer day now, with the announcement of this year’s poster-art winner:

Each year, West Seattle Garden Tour provides an opportunity for one talented artist to showcase their original artwork on tour marketing materials and to take home a $750 cash prize. We are pleased to announce Sammamish artist Pam Lustig as the winning artist for our 2024 tour.

Garden Pose (18”w x 24”h; watercolor and pen) will be featured on the 2024 West Seattle Garden Tour’s official poster and ticket book. Ms. Lustig will also receive a $750 cash prize. West Seattle Garden Tour will conduct a silent auction of the artwork beginning at the May 2024 West Seattle Art Walk (at Capers Home) and concluding on the day of the tour, Sunday, June 23, 2024. Bids will also be taken on tour day in one of the gardens from 9 am to 5 pm. Proceeds will benefit this year’s designated grant recipient nonprofit organizations.

Garden Pose, along with works by four West Seattle Garden Tour Art Competition finalists, will be on view at Capers Home during the West Seattle Art Walk, 5-8 pm, May 9.