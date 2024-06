12:27 AM: Big Seattle Fire callout is on the way to the 5000 block of 26th SW [vicinity map] for a possible house fire. Updates to come.

12:31 AM: First units arriving confirm it’s a “working fire.”

12:33 AM: One person is being brought out of the house and is reported to be in need of medical treatment.

12:38 AM: Firefighters report the fire – which is apparently centered on the house’s second floor – is “knocked down.”