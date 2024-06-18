CONGRATULATIONS! Chief Sealth International High School Class of 2024 graduates

Chief Sealth International High School‘s Class of 2024 is celebrating their graduation after this evening’s ceremony at Memorial Stadium downtown – with abundant exuberance, including the grad shown above, carthwheeling from stage to seat after diploma acceptance. And of course, the nearly 300 grads had their cap-toss moments later:

After Emma Charles – a fifth-great-granddaughter of the school’s namesake Chief Sealth – presented the land acknowledgment, principal Ray Morales told the grads he is looking forward to “being witness to all of your greatness.” Student speaker Jerome Quiambao noted that the class began their high-school years in the heart of the pandemic, and for a while only knew each other as initials on a screen. His speech captured the unique ambience of this moment in young adults’ lives: “The future beckons while the past lingers in our minds.” And tonight brought a first for one of the district reps present at the ceremony: The Chief Sealth Class of ’24 was the first class that Seattle Public Schools Board director Gina Topp of West Seattle formally accepted on the district’s behalf, since she took office less than a year ago.

We’ll add video and more photos when we’re back at HQ later tonight.