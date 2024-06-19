West Seattle, Washington

CALL FOR ARTISTS: Want to be part of this year’s Fauntleroy Fine Art and Holiday Gift Show?

On this almost-summer holiday, some planning is under way for almost-winter holiday events. The Fauntleroy Fine Art and Holiday Gift Show, set for November 1-3 this year, has issued its annual Call for Artists. Applications will be welcome through August 31. The three-day show and sale is held at Fauntleroy UCC‘s Fellowship Hall, usually over the course of a Friday evening session, all day Saturday, and midday Sunday. Show and application information is on the church website.

