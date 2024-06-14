14 possibilities for your West Seattle Sunday

(Another cool view of Mt. Rainier! Photo by Marina Clough)

Here’s our Sunday list, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar!

MINI-POLAR PLUNGE: 9 am every Sunday, you’re welcome to join a group plunge into Puget Sound off Alki – meet at Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki).

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 9 am, meet at Uptown Espresso in The Junction (California/Edmunds/Erskine) for this week’s Sunday Funday Run.

VOLUNTEER IN LINCOLN PARK: 10 am-noon, with a bonus – a naturalist will be there to help you learn about birds and other wildlife. Sign up and get more info here.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: The market is open today, 10 am-2 pm as usual, on California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon, offering almost-summer vegetables, flowers, fruit, and plants, plus baked goods, cheese, fish, meat, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from cider to kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, candy, more! Here’s today’s vendor list.

WHILE YOU’RE IN THE JUNCTION … visit Jet City Labs (4547 California SW) for the small-business pop-up market, 10 am-2 pm.

KINDIE WEST CONCERT SERIES: Second-to-last show! 10:30 am at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW), The Harmonica Pocket will get everyone dancing.

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Daily operation continues – open 11 am-8 pm, free. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

COLMAN POOL: Second weekend for the outdoor heated-salt-water pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm – session times are on the Colman Pool webpage.

ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE TOURS: Today brings your second chance this year to visit the historic lighthouse most Sundays through the summer – free tours begin at 1 pm, and the last tour of the day starts at 3:45 pm. (3201 Alki SW)

CHOIR CONCERT: The Seattle Metropolitan Singers‘ concert at 2 pm, St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church (3050 California SW), is themed “What Is Pink?” and member Dawn Hepburn sent this photo of the singers dressed up for a recent rehearsal:

Dawn says the concert “includes two original compositions by local composer Lauren McLaren Thomas, who sings with the choir. We are also singing two songs from the recent Barbie movie, including Oscar-winning song ‘What Was I Made For,’ by Billie Eilish.” Suggested donation is $20.

ADMIRAL CHURCH PROJECT UPDATE: As previewed here, a 2 pm community meeting at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill) promises an update on the “affordable homeownership” project planned in partnership with Homestead Community Land Trust.

MUSICIANS FOR THE WEST SEATTLE FOOD BANK: 3-5 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), enjoy good music for a good cause – bring food and/or money to donate to WSFB.

GUAC ‘N’ ROLL FUNDRAISER: Nonprofit Enigma ASD Services invites you to enjoy music, Mexican food, and inspiring stories during this event at the West Seattle Eagles (4426 California SW), 5 pm. Enigma works with autistic and neurodiverse young adults. $35. RSVP here!

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Your weekend can conclude with music by the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8-10 pm.

Are you planning something that should be on our community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the basics – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!