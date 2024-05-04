West Seattle, Washington

04 Saturday

55℉

WHALES: Orcas off West Seattle

May 4, 2024 3:29 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | Whales

Just texted by Kersti Muul: Orcas are super close to shore, northbound, headed toward Lincoln Park.

