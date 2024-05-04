WHALES: Orcas off West Seattle

Just texted by Kersti Muul: Orcas are super close to shore, northbound, headed toward Lincoln Park.
West Seattle, Washington
04 Saturday
3:53pm. Big gathering of whale watchers on Alki Point on a Saturday afternoon. Looks like about 11 cars and 15 people but so far no whales sighted.
Heading towards constellation, further west in channel
Here’s a link to my real time, free sightings app:https://chat.whatsapp.com/EYOjC5FEN1ICEOoKWttRQS
