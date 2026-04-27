YOU CAN HELP: Transitional Resources fundraiser promises 10 minutes of speeches

It’s fundraiser season, and sometimes the gala events are the only time a nonprofit gets to tell its story to hundreds of supporters, so several speeches ensue. But a West Seattle-based nonprofit is promising its fundraiser this Thursday (April 30) will stop down for just 10 minutes of speeches – and then get back to the party. The nonprofit is Transitional Resources, which provides supportive housing and behavioral-health services at several primarily residential buildings in North Delridge/Luna Park, and is celebrating half a century of operation with the “Toast to TR” fundraiser. It’s happening 5:30-8:30 pm Thursday at The Georgetown Stables (980 S. Nebraska); admission is free, and the fundraising is via 20 percent of the proceeds from “featured wine” sold at the event. The 10-minute program is at 7 pm. And you can register here to attend.