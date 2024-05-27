WEST SEATTLE MEMORIAL DAY: Volunteers place flags in The Junction

(WSB photos)

Flags are flying along California SW in the heart of The Junction today, thanks to volunteers spanning a wide age range.

The Junction Association recruits volunteers for occasions like this; they gathered this morning to put the flags in place, and will be back at the end of the day to remove them.

If you notice that some of the flags – like the one in that photo – look new, good eye; The Junction says generous donors helped cover the cost of some replacements recently.

P.S. If you’re interested in joining The Junction’s volunteer ranks for future occasions, go here!