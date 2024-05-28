WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Burglary-arrest followup; hit-run witnesses sought

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reports:

BURGLARY-ARREST FOLLOWUP: The 47-year-old Puyallup man arrested in Alki on Sunday morning waived his right to appear in court today, so a decision on bail hasn’t been made yet. Meantime, as noted today in an update on our original story, SPD Blotter has posted a few additional details, and we have obtained the probable-cause court document, which includes this narrative:

At the above date and time, officers responded to the duplex residence located at —- 57 Av SW for a reported “in progress” occupied residential burglary. The suspect was reported to be armed with a knife by (the resident). Officers responded forthwith and located (suspect) in the back yard of (the resident)’s house. (The suspect) was arrested without incident. I then interviewed (the resident), and he described the following series of events. At about 0900 hours, (the resident) was awakened by a “banging” sound outside his house. (The resident) stated that this noise was loud enough for him to hear it over the earplugs he wears to sleep. (The resident) heard some additional banging and what sounded like footsteps in the yard over the next 15 or so minutes. (the resident) stated that at first he thought it was his landlord doing some work. (the resident) then heard a strange scraping noise at his home’s back door. (the resident) opened the door and saw (the suspect) standing there with a fixed blade knife in his hand. During my investigation, I noted fresh damage to the door that is likely from (the suspect). (the resident) told (the suspect) to leave and (the suspect) raised the knife — pointing it at (the resident). (the resident) slammed the door and called 911. (the resident) armed himself with a firearm, and circled around the house to attempt to detain (the suspect). (the suspect) threatened to kill (the resident) when ordered to get on the ground and drop the knife. The 911 call taker could hear this threat over the phone call. (the suspect) stored the fixed blade knife on his bike and ignored (the resident) until officers arrived. (the suspect) was advised of his Miranda rights and he stated understood.

The probable cause document also notes that law enforcement objects to the suspect’s release because he allegedly “committed two occupied residential burglaries within 12 hours (and) is the suspect in 8 other criminal cases with the Seattle Police Department including Harassment, Residential Burglary, and Robbery.” Incident numbers are mentioned for those last three, and while we don’t have access to the reports, we did cross-reference the numbers to the Twitter/X call log and they are all West Seattle cases – one is the previously mentioned Saturday burglary on Walnut Ave., and the other two are Junction incidents that happened on January 9th.

Also in Crime Watch:

HIT-RUN WITNESSES SOUGHT: One reader report – Beth‘s looking for witnesses in a hit-run:

At 8:00 am on May 27th, I opened my front door to find a note from a next-door neighbor that had heard a car hitting my car at 11:50 pm on the 26th. My parked car was in front of my house near the corner of 51st pl sw and sw Edmunds. They said the crash was very loud so they left their house immediately to investigate. When my neighbor got outside, they viewed several very drunk-looking teens spilling out of a GMC Yukon (plate WA #BWV—-) which was parking only two cars up from mine on 51st pl. My neighbor said that one teen came over to look at my car and then walked back to the other teens My neighbor said that there were other teens arriving over the next 20 min on bikes, scooters and in cars and the teens were crowding around the corner of 51st pl and Edmunds. There ended up being a group of about 20 teens in all. Then the teens proceeded north up the hill on 51st pl to what the witness thought might be a party at a house that has seemed to have teen parties in the past but they were not sure where the teens’ destination was. The van that hit my car was gone in the morning. My car didn’t sustain much body damage but the van managed to break/bend my wheel/axel or something because I can’t move my wheels and my power steering indicator is flashing so the car must’ve hit mine very hard. Additionally, in (the photo above), you can see that their back passenger side mud flap got ripped off their car when it hit mine and fell off right by my wheel well. Any additional information would be greatly appreciated.

Beth has filed a police report including the full plate number seen by her neighbor. The temporary number was M0322433; we’ll add the permanent number when available.