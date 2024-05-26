West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Burglary suspect arrested in Alki area

May 26, 2024 10:08 am
Thanks for the tips about a briefly large police response seen heading into West Seattle. We’ve just talked to police at the scene. It was a call for backup while officers were responding to a burglary reported in the 2500 block of 57th SW. A suspect was taken into custody and the request for backup was canceled. According to what an officer just told dispatch, the suspect might also have been involved in an Admiral-area burglary on Saturday. (added) Listening back to original dispatch audio, the suspect was reported to have had a knife when this morning’s incident was first called in and was “possibly in crisis.”

  • Peter S. May 26, 2024 (10:28 am)
    Thanks WSB.  Wondered about  the multiple sirens (including Aid Car)  going down Admiral Way.  Thought it was a little early in the day for another shooting.   /sarc  

    FWIW, several SPD cruisers were checking out the 48th/49th/Stevens/Admiral area on Saturday afternoon.  Makes sense now, given the referenced Saturday burglary report. 

    • WSB May 26, 2024 (10:34 am)
      I heard some traffic on that incident at the time, not enough to write about pending post-weekend attempt to get police report, but it was on Walnut SW.

