WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Burglary suspect arrested in Alki area

Thanks for the tips about a briefly large police response seen heading into West Seattle. We’ve just talked to police at the scene. It was a call for backup while officers were responding to a burglary reported in the 2500 block of 57th SW. A suspect was taken into custody and the request for backup was canceled. According to what an officer just told dispatch, the suspect might also have been involved in an Admiral-area burglary on Saturday. (added) Listening back to original dispatch audio, the suspect was reported to have had a knife when this morning’s incident was first called in and was “possibly in crisis.”