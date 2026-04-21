What SDOT is building, and not building, at 45th/Charlestown

Thanks for the tips. SDOT crews are about to start work on curb ramps at 45th SW and SW Charlestown. That’s not necessarily remarkable, as they’ve been working on installing those all over the city, but some wondered if the work would be accompanied by more traffic calming, given that, for example, other intersections in the area have been converted to all-way stops. We asked SDOT and they said no, the scope only involves curb ramps, along with adjacent concrete repair.