West Seattle, Washington

21 Tuesday

55℉

What SDOT is building, and not building, at 45th/Charlestown

April 21, 2026 6:59 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Safety | West Seattle news

Thanks for the tips. SDOT crews are about to start work on curb ramps at 45th SW and SW Charlestown. That’s not necessarily remarkable, as they’ve been working on installing those all over the city, but some wondered if the work would be accompanied by more traffic calming, given that, for example, other intersections in the area have been converted to all-way stops. We asked SDOT and they said no, the scope only involves curb ramps, along with adjacent concrete repair.

Share This

No Replies to "What SDOT is building, and not building, at 45th/Charlestown"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.