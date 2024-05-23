WEST SEATTLE COYOTES: Park sighting

Sent by Andras:

Not sure if this is well known or not but it’s my first time seeing them in Lincoln Park and I’m here every morning. Was stalked by a couple very resilient coyotes (Wednesday) morning while walking my dog; they were skittish as usual but kept coming back after running off. I managed to get a picture of one.

We have long published coyote sightings (click “coyotes” under the headline and scroll through our archive) – for awareness, not alarm. Here’s information on coexisting with coyotes.

SIDE NOTE: You can learn about urban wildlife from a naturalist while volunteering with Friends of Lincoln Park 10 am-noon Sunday, June 2 – sign-ups are open, here.