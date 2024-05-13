VIDEO: Closer look at what’s waiting for you inside Cascadia Fresh Market, as its first week continues

Opening weekend is in the (shopping) bag at Cascadia Fresh Market (5444 Delridge Way SW), West Seattle’s new “fresh-food bodega.” Now, it’s full steam (or another cooking method of your choice) ahead to see if this four-month experiment works.

Co-proprietors Jill Moore and Jeremy Vrablik opened the doors after closing time tonight for a by-invitation open house to explain the market to community leaders. We dropped in to look around at what they’re selling – which will change, depending on the fresh “wholesale recovery” food they access through their main business, Cascadia Produce. And it’s not just produce!

On the shelves tonight, we saw spices, sauces, grains, beans, pastas, grits, muffin and pancake mixes, syrups, masa flour, peanut butter, canned salmon, beef jerky, canned corn, canned chipotle peppers; refrigerated and freezer cases held a variety of items from butter to yogurt to single-serving ice cream … and then of course the produce displays. Mangoes were a hit last weekend, Jill noted, and some are still in stock:

Citrus, tomatoes, tomatillos, lettuce, other salad greens, avocadoes, onions, garlic, potatoes, yams, berries (another popular item last weekend) … Did we mention the bottled Jarritos soda and Mexican Coke? Everything has a single-item price (Trader Joe’s style, no weighing). The idea is to get you to shop for smaller quantities, more often, so you’re always eating fresh.

As heard in her short speech in our video above, Jill had a message directed at some of those in attendance – “Watch how it works – then I’m going to ask you to help make it happen” in many places, since she believes it’s a model that she thinks could work in “food swamps” (lots of food, but not healthy food) and “food deserts” all over the city, and beyond. Those there to listen included State Sen. Joe Nguyễn and City Councilmember Rob Saka:

Also there, managers from the West Seattle Food Bank, which already partners with Cascadia Produce and is involved with the new market, including sponsoring a “free fridge” that’ll be the last stop for some unsold food:

Cascadia Fresh Market is for everyone, and they hope shopping there will be enough of a delight that everyone who visits will want to come back. Maybe to see what’s new – maybe to take a break in the bright, light-filled seating area. Maybe to answer a trivia quiz by the checkstand. Or if you have kid(s) with you, for the games they can play. And/or because it’s ADA-accessible – people using wheelchairs and strollers have already rolled in. Plus – no alcohol sales, a potentially appealing aspect to those in recovery. Meantime, the partnership with local schools that Jill described in our preview story is about to launch – and Jill says she’ll be talking about the store to anyone who will listen (and shop). Hours are 10 am-7 pm Tuesdays through Saturdays, noon-6 pm Sundays and Mondays.