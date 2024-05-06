TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Monday notes

6:00 AM: Good morning! It’s Monday, May 6.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Cloudy, chance of rain/thunderstorms, breezy, high in the mid-50s. Today’s sunrise was at 5:43 am; sunset will be at 8:29 pm.

ROAD-WORK ALERT

*The Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project continues at Delridge/Oregon, which is narrowed as a result:

TRANSIT NOTES

Metro today – Regular schedule; check advisories here.

Water Taxi today – Regular schedule. Check the real-time map if you need to see where the boat is.

Washington State Ferries today – The usual 2 boats on the Triangle Route. Check WSF alerts for last-minute changes. Use the real-time map to see where your ferry is.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Low bridge: Open.

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Orchard), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

1st Ave. S. Bridge:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander:

