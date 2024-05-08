The Alpine Diner and Big Mario’s in White Center: Welcome, new WSB sponsors!

Today we welcome two new WSB sponsors, The Alpine Diner and Big Mario’s, neighbors sharing the space at 9635 16th SW in White Center. As new sponsors, here’s what they would like you to know:

If you’ve ever had the privilege of enjoying an après ski (that is, the meal and company following a long day of skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, or otherwise enjoying the alpine), you’ll know there’s something a little magical about a lodge: Enjoying a hot meal in a cozy place after a day of exposure is deeply satisfying.

That’s exactly the emotion we set out to capture at The Alpine Diner & Big Mario’s White Center. Every choice, from our menu to our decor, is designed with warmth in mind. At Alpine Diner, the sister to Seattle favorite Lost Lake Café, we’ve crafted a menu of family-friendly familiar favorites: Burgers, breakfasts, hearty dinners, and monthly specials inspired by the season.

Cross the open threshold into neighboring Big Mario’s, and grab the famous NY-inspired slice popular enough to garner a cult following in Seattle.

Need to take a break from the table? Hit up the game room shared by both restaurants.

We’ve been asked: Why White Center? And our answer is simple: Because we couldn’t imagine a better environment to welcome our own families. It’s Seattle’s newest up-and-coming neighborhood — We’re situated directly next to Southgate Roller Rink, a favorite stop to many venturing south of downtown. New businesses are popping up every day, bringing new life and opportunity for Seattleites of all ages. It’s the perfect backdrop for some of the city’s favorite diner fare.

We hope to see you for your next meal: In our dining room, it’s always time for après. The Alpine Diner is open 9 am-10 pm Mondays-Fridays, 8 am-10 pm Saturdays-Sundays; Big Mario’s is open 11 am-midnight Sundays-Thursdays, 11 am-2 am Fridays and Saturday.

