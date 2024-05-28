WEST SEATTLE SCHOOLS: Open House this Saturday for Hope Lutheran’s new middle-school campus

One year after the former Seattle Lutheran High School was taken over by Hope Lutheran (WSB sponsor) as its future middle-school campus, they’re ready to show it off. In case you haven’t already seen it in our Event Calendar, here’s the announcement for Saturday’s open house:

Hope Lutheran School is hosting an Open House, June 1, 2024 from 10 am to 12 pm at their newly purchased north campus (4100 SW Genesee St, formerly Seattle Lutheran High School), which will soon be the new home of Hope Middle School. The property was purchased in June 2023 and has been undergoing renovations in preparation for welcoming students to their first day of school September 3, 2024.

Freshly refurbished classrooms as well as a science lab and art room will be open to the community to tour, and Hope School staff will be onsite to answer questions and talk about the upcoming fall. Applications are still being accepted for grades 6-8 and prospective families can learn more about the preschool through grade 8 school through this link.