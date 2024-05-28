Remembering Susan G. Nokes, 1953-2024

Family and friends are remembering Sue Nokes and sharing this remembrance with the community:

Susan (Sue) Gayle Nokes passed peacefully on May 18, 2024, surrounded by her loving family.

Sue was born on January 19, 1953 in West Seattle to Bill and Millie Thompson. She was the beloved wife of Brian Cook, mother of Scott (Amanda) Nokes, Jenny (Ron) Henderson, grandmother of Katelyn Nokes, Bailee Nokes, and Reese Henderson, sister of Lynne (Steve) Baylor, Stuart (Lynn) Thompson, and a loving aunt to her nieces and nephews.

Sue attended Genesee Elementary, Madison Middle School, and West Seattle High School, graduating in 1971. After high school, Sue received a Dental Assistant Certification and worked in Seattle and Des Moines. Sue loved watching sports on television and could not be disturbed if the Seahawks were playing. In her retirement, Sue lived with her husband, Brian, on Harstine Island, where she enjoyed watching the animals on her little farm.

Sue was a kind person with an outgoing and fun personality. She will be deeply missed. In her memory, please consider making a donation to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Seattle.