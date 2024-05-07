SCHOOLS: Students launch petition to keep Chinese teacher at West Seattle High School

(WSB photo, January. Above, Consul General Zhang Jianmin and wife Zheng Xin with WSHS Chinese teacher Ying Yu)

When China’s Consul General visited West Seattle High School in January (WSB coverage here), the school’s Chinese teacher Ying Yu beamed with pride as her students presented a program showcasing what they’d learned about the language and culture. Now, less than four months later, students have launched a petition campaign to keep her at the school, after a reported plan to transfer her elsewhere. We received this email asking that we publish the link:

Dear West Seattle Residents, On Friday afternoon, Ms. Yu was notified that district HR made the decision to displace her. SPS plans to replace her with another teacher. She was devastated by the decision that was made without consulting her, or WSHS students, parents, or admin. This statement was arranged by her students who are trying to get the word out to keep our teacher here at WSHS. She is a vital part of the community and structure of WSHS. Please fill out the electronic petition to let the district know that the community supports her and wants to keep her here. Thank you so much!

-WSHS Chinese program

In addition, nine of the speakers on the 20-spot speaking list for tomorrow night’s Seattle School Board meeting are slated to speak about the issue; one of the listed speakers is the teacher herself. The public-comment section of Wednesday’s meeting (here’s the agenda) starts at 4:30 pm.