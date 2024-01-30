VIDEO: West Seattle High School’s Chinese Program gets a visit from Consul General

(WSB photos. Above, Consul General Zhang Jianmin and wife Zheng Xin with WSHS Chinese teacher Ying Yu)

“I’m sure that if we work together, both sides will be better off, the world will be better off.”

China’s San Francisco-based Consul General Zhang Jianmin offered that thought toward the end of a short speech in West Seattle High School‘s theater today, following a presentation by students from the WSHS Chinese Program. It was the highlight of the short visit by the Consul General and wife Zheng Zin to learn about the program. The area inside WSHS’s south entrance was decorated to welcome them:

During the program in the theater, several students talked about what the Chinese-language program meant to them – “one of those classes you look forward to every day” – and one detailed what he’d learned about China, noting the combined economic power of the U.S. and China. And with the Lunar New Year approaching, students presented cultural performances including a lion and dragon dance:

Other performances spotlighted music and martial arts.

The consul general then took the stage to say he found it a “joy” to meet teacher Ying Yu and her students on the eve of the Year of the Dragon:

He told the students that while the U.S. and China have different cultures, that’s “not to be feared as long as you … reach out to understand.” He noted last year’s U.S.-China presidential summit in California, saying it’s important for the two nations to “jointly share our responsibilities as major powers.”

He also told the students they had many counterparts in his nation learning English, which he started studying at age 12.

He invited them all to apply to visit China through a program of the Institute for International Education. (They might not find it so foreign, he noted as an aside, given that China has about 9,000 Starbucks stores.)

P.S. This wasn’t the Consul General’s first West Seattle visit – we noted this online report of a trip last week including a stop at the Seattle Chinese Garden on Puget Ridge.