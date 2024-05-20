UPDATE: Rescue response in Duwamish River by South Park Bridge

3:54 PM: Avoid the South Park Bridge for a while – it’s at the heart of a rescue response after a report of a person jumping or falling into the water. Responders tell dispatch that they have found her and are trying to talk to her, apparently closer to the East Marginal Way end of the bridge than the South Park side. The original 911 call came from someone passing by who saw the person on the bridge just before they went into the water.

3:57 PM: Rescuers report the person is out of the water and on shore “about 100 yards upriver.”