LIGHT RAIL: Two more rounds of Sound Transit drilling in West Seattle Junction area

Sound Transit is still working on its final Environmental Impact Statement for West Seattle light rail – that’s the next major milestone before final routing decisions. Environmental studies have included drilling for samples at various sites around the area, and two more rounds have been announced. Sound Transit sent us the notices:

*”As soon as” May 20 (next Monday), 41st SW south of Edmunds (here’s the notice with details)

*”As soon as May 29, 41st SW (here’s the notice with details) north of Edmunds

No date yet for the final EIS to go public – ST has most recently said “midyear.”