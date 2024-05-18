HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Bee Festival begins!

(Thanks to Lora for the photos)

If ever you’ve wanted to find out more about the West Seattle Bee Garden, today is THE day. The West Seattle Bee Festival is under way all day in and around High Point Commons Park. The morning is devoted to walking and running activities, with the help of Emerald City Wanderers:

Then from noon to 4 pm, booths will be set up along Lanham Place, with a variety of organizations and vendors to visit, and you can check out activities and demonstrations – to learn about the bees, be at the Bee Garden at 1 pm for a hive demonstration. The full schedule of events is in this preview.