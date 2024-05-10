Early WSCGSD sales, low-low tide, roller skating x 2, music, more for your West Seattle Friday

Here are your Friday highlights, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

EARLY WSCGSD SALES: Several West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day sellers are starting one day early and are open today – listed in this preview – the numbers cross-reference to the official map. (The photo above is from #389 and #448, in the 5600 block of 42nd SW, raising money for The Mount.)

WATER TAXI EXTENDED HOURS: The Water Taxi’s spring/summer hours add Friday and Saturday later-evening service each week.

STAY & PLAY INDOOR GYM: Free drop-in play, 10-11:30 am at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd).

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Plants await you at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, 10 am-3 pm.

LIBRARY CLOSURE: The Seattle Public Library‘s temporary closure days continue; the West Seattle (Admiral) branch will not be open, but it’s regular hours today for our area’s other libraries.

LOW-LOW TIDE: Out to -3.0 feet at 1:06 pm. (Thanks to John D. Skerratt for the photo of the sunflower star, a species he notes was hit especially hard in recent years’ die-offs.)

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room/wine bar open tonight for wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

GROWN FOLK SKATE: Adult drop-in skating at Delridge Community Center (4501 Delridge Way SW), 6-9 pm.

LIVE AT EASY STREET RECORDS: New Age Healers with The Purrs at 7 pm, free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

COFFEEHOUSE MUSIC: Songwriter’s Showcase 7 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: West Seattle’s own Aaron Semer, VITO, Lookout Mountain Lookout. Doors at 7 pm, show at 8, $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SHOWCASE AT THE SPOT: Fridays are Live Artist Showcase nights at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

DJ NIGHT AT REVELRY ROOM: Music 9 pm-1 am on Fridays! (4547 California SW)

MAKE IT LOUD! Skate to live music at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW), 9 pm-midnight, this week featuring Sun Mother, Tongues, TBA. $18 cover + $5 skate rental.

LATE-NIGHT SINGING: 10 pm karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Something to add to our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!