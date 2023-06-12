CRIME WATCH: Early-morning crash-and-grab burglars steal Shorewood Grocery ATM

Thanks for the tips. That was the scene at Shorewood Grocery, just south of West Seattle at 26th/106th, around 7:30 this morning, six hours after crash-and-grab burglars heavily damaged the store while stealing its ATM. King County Sheriff’s Office will only confirm that deputies found “the side of the building … smashed in and the ATM taken” when they arrived after getting word of a burglary alarm going off at 1:25 am. This KING report shows store-security video of the thieves using a pickup truck, which they quote “a friend of the store owner” as saying was stolen and has been found. A store employee who was there when we went over said they weren’t sure whether they’d be able to reopen today; we’ll be going back at midday to check.