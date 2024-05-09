BIZNOTE: Mountain to Sound Outfitters goes ‘appointment-only,’ for now

With the snow-sports season ending, Mountain to Sound Outfitters in The Triangle is going “appointment-only.” Here’s the announcement we received on behalf of M2SO proprietor Greg Whittaker:

Greetings Fellow Snow and Paddle Sport Lovers,

We have some updates as we plan for summer that we wanted to share with you all. Effective May 12th, Mountain to Sound Outfitters will temporarily close to regular store hours for the summer season and pivot to appointment only. This decision reflects our commitment to improvement, as we seek to restructure our operations for the betterment of our community and to set up for a fantastic 2024-2025 winter season. We will remain open at Alki Kayak Tours, and will keep staff busy at the beach running on-water operations and facilitating by appointment sales and services at Mountain to Sound Outfitters.

During this hiatus, we will be working behind the scenes, refining our offerings and updating some systems to help the operations run smoothly. When we return for the launch of the 2024-25 winter season we look forward to reconnecting and dialing you in with the best winter gear.

Your support during this transitional period means the world to us. We invite you to visit us over the weeks, whether to stock up on summer essentials or gear up for the snowy season ahead. Your patronage now will help sustain us through this period of reimagining. If you are in need of paddle gear, please order and buy online, or make an appointment and we will be your personal shopper during our appointment hours.

We want to express our gratitude for your support and understanding during this reset. Rest assured, we remain committed to serving you. We still have a great selection of stand up paddleboards, kayaks, and accessories as well as vehicle racks. Most of what we sell will be available for demo at our sister business Alki Kayak Tours, which will be open 7 days a week beginning in June, and is currently operating weekends and by appointment. Please check our website for updates.

Sincerely,

Greg & the M2S Crew