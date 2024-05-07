West Seattle, Washington

BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Daiso announces Westwood Village opening date

May 7, 2024 3:06 pm
|      1 COMMENT
(WSB file photo)

Thanks to Ashley for the tip! Ten months after we first reported that Westwood Village had a Daiso store on the way, the opening date has been announced: Saturday, June 1. If you haven’t seen the signage (which went up two months ago), Daiso is opening in a newly consolidated space that was formerly SportClips and Fresh Vitamins. According to the announcement, the first 100 customers making $30 purchases after the store opens will get tote bags and plushies. Store hours weill be 9 am-9 pm Mondays-Saturdays, 10 am-8 pm Sundays.

1 Reply to "BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Daiso announces Westwood Village opening date"

  • walkerws May 7, 2024 (3:24 pm)
    Reply

    It’s too bad that in the US we have Japanese Daiso and not Korean Daiso. Korean Daiso is 1000% better.

