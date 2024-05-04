COUNTDOWN: 2 weeks until West Seattle Bee Festival!

One of the year’s first festivals is exactly two weeks away – the West Seattle Bee Festival in High Point. Here’s the overview of what’s planned for the festival 9 am-4 pm Saturday, May 18, at Commons Park (home to the West Seattle Bee Garden) and along Lanham Place:

During the noon-4 pm festival, two dozen nonprofits, schools, agencies, and city departments will have informational booths so you can connect with your community. That and the other Bee Festival activities and performances are all free!

SIDE NOTE: You can help get the Bee Garden ready for the festival by volunteering there Sunday morning!