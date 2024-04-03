Two brown-water reports so far today in West Seattle

So far today, we’ve had two brown-water reports – from Garrett in Arbor Heights and Melinda in North Delridge. Again today, no Seattle Public Utilities work mapped in West Seattle – either emergency or planned – so it’s likely hydrant testing stirring up sediment (rust) in the lines again, but if it happens to you, ALWAYS report it to SPU’s 24-hour hotline, 206-386-1800. The discoloration is not toxic but can stain your laundry, so you’ll want to be sure the water runs clear before you resume that.