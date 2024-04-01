TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: April begins

6:01 AM: Good morning. It’s Monday, April 1 – spring break this week for some schools (including Holy Rosary, Our Lady of Guadalupe, Holy Family, and the Highline district).

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Sunshine expected today, high in the low 60s. Sunrise will be at 6:46 am, sunset at 7:40 pm.

(Sunday sunset, photographed by Bob Spears)

STADIUM ZONE

Mariners play another home game, 6:40 pm vs. Cleveland.

TRANSIT NOTES

Metro today – Regular schedule; check advisories here. Reminder that this is the first weekday after the twice-yearly “service change” took effect Saturday; here’s our look at West Seattle changes.

Water Taxi today – Back to regular schedule. Check the real-time map if you need to see where the boat is.

Washington State Ferries today – The usual 2 boats on the Triangle Route. Check WSF alerts for changes. Use the real-time map to see where your ferry is.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Orchard), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge:

1st Ave. S. Bridge:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander:

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on X (ex-Twitter) shows whether the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

