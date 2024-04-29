The list for April’s final West Seattle Monday

(Sunday sunset at Constellation Park, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s what’s happening this afternoon/evening, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

EXPANDED FAUNTLEROY YMCA HOURS: Reminder that expanded hours continue at the Fauntleroy YMCA (WSB sponsor) – 9 am to noon and 4 pm to 7 pm Mondays-Thursdays.

BABY STORY TIME: Bring little ones up to 2 years old to Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), noon-12:30 pm, for story time!

‘LEAP OF FAITH’: Free film screening and discussion, 2 pm at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill).

CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: 2 pm at City Hall, the weekly meeting in which councilmembers talk about their plans for the week ahead. Here’s the agenda. Watch live via Seattle Channel.

FUTURE GROWTH PLAN: As previewed here last night, a special Admiral/Alki/Fauntleroy-geared briefing on the Draft One Seattle Plan – on which you can comment for one more week – is happening at 6 pm at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill).

GET CRAFTY: 6-10 pm, Monday brings “Crafting and Creativity Night” at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

D&D: Weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). As always, all welcome, first-time players too.

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA! Three places to play tonight – 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander); 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MEDITATION IN FAUNTLEROY: All welcome to join free weekly Zen sitting/meditation at the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

MEDITATION ON ALKI: The Alki Dharma Community welcomes you to Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) for meditation. 7 pm.

MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Live music with The Westside Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

KARAOKE: 9 pm brings Monday night karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Have a West Seattle/White Center event to add to our calendar and/or Holiday Guide? Please send info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!