WEEK AHEAD: Questions about One Seattle (Comprehensive) Plan? West Seattle-focused meeting Monday

The city is still accepting feedback on the Draft One Seattle Plan – the every-10-years update to the Comprehensive Plan that outlines the vision for shaping the city’s growth over the next 20 years. If the open house four weeks ago (WSB coverage here) didn’t answer all your questions, you might want to be at a meeting Monday night (April 29) featuring a presentation tailored to three West Seattle neighborhoods – Admiral, Alki, and Fauntleroy. It’s starting at 6 pm at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill) and will feature a presentation by the city’s point person on the draft plan. We’re told the meeting was put together by City Councilmember Rob Saka‘s office; his chief of staff Elaine Ikoma Ko said members of the three neighborhoods told them they didn’t know much about the plan, even as the May 6 deadline for comment approaches, so they arranged for the briefing. It’ll focus on how the plan might affect zoning. Though Admiral, Fauntleroy, and Alki are the focus, people from other neighborhoods are welcome too. (The city’s open houses, meantime, wrap up with an online version on Thursday, May 2.)