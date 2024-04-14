West Seattle, Washington

14 Sunday

56℉

ROAD WORK: Two Sunday notes

April 14, 2024 12:08 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

First, the 21st/22nd/23rd repaving finished early.

That’s part of the Puget Ridge/Pigeon Point street sections repaved this past week. SDOT had said the work would continue through today; we took the photo Saturday evening and noted the equipment was all gone, then went back this morning to confirm – the work’s done. Restriping and other finishing touches yet to come, of course.

Meantime, SW Genesee at the bottom of the hill between Avalon and Delridge remains down to one lane, alternating traffic, while a new concrete paving panel cures, closing a section of the westbound lane, so be careful in that area and allow extra tie.

Share This

No Replies to "ROAD WORK: Two Sunday notes"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.