ROAD WORK ALERT: Tree trimming Thursday-Friday to prepare for upcoming repaving on Puget Ridge and Pigeon Point

Just in from SDOT: Repaving is coming up on Puget Ridge and Pigeon Point (and a bit beyond), with tree-trimming the next two days to get ready for it. Here’s the announcement:

SDOT crews will repave on 21st Ave SW and 22nd/23rd Ave SW between SW Dawson St and SW Oregon St. The paving will occur: Monday 4/8 – Wednesday 4/10 on 21st Ave SW

Thursday 4/11 – Sunday 4/14 on 22nd/23rd Ave SW In prep for the paving, SDOT will also tree-prune tomorrow 4/4 and Friday 4/5 on 21st Ave SW. During work hours, we’ll keep 1 lane open to alternate between northbound and southbound traffic.

Here’s a flyer with full details on the repaving plan, including parking restrictions.