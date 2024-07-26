West Seattle, Washington

26 Friday

60℉

Desmond Hansen’s new signal-box portrait: Tribute to West Seattle-born composer Earl Robinson, thanks to an auction donation

July 26, 2024 10:46 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle people | WS culture/arts

(WSB photo)

That’s the newest signal-box portrait painted by West Seattle artist Desmond Hansen. It’s at California and Hanford [map]; a reader tipped us about it today. It’s a tribute to Earl Robinson (1910-1991), an accomplished composer who spent his early and late life in West Seattle. His life was chronicled by West Seattle filmmaker, storyteller, and educator B.J. Bullert in a televised documentary, “Earl Robinson: Ballad of an American,” after his death in 1991 in a car crash on Admiral Way.

Earl Robinson Ballad of an American from BJ Bullert on Vimeo.

You can also thank Bullert for the new portrait, as well as Hansen – it’s the result of her winning bid at this year’s Southwest Seattle Historical Society auction (as we noted in our report on that event). After her $1,200 bid scored the right to commission a box by Hansen (his donation for the auction), she said she was envisioning Earl Robinson. She was there today as Hansen worked on the box:

(Photo by Ken Workman)

The location is doubly relevant – Mr. Robinson attended West Seattle High School, around the corner, and, Bullert says, lived at 41st and Manning, blocks away, a few years before his death. Some of his better-known songs, she says, are “Joe Hill” – “Joan Baez sang ‘Joe Hill’ as did many on picket lines. Frank Sinatra sang ‘The House I Live In,’ and Paul Robeson sang ‘Ballad for Americans.’ Three Dog Night made ‘Black and White’ a hit. Lots more. One of his last songs was ‘Message from a New Address’ about death. It’s in the film.” In addition to watching her film, you can learn more about Earl Robinson from this HistoryLink essay.

Share This

No Replies to "Desmond Hansen's new signal-box portrait: Tribute to West Seattle-born composer Earl Robinson, thanks to an auction donation"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.