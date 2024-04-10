Recycling 101, Boston Marathon sendoff run, more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Sunrise photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor – remember, no Water Taxi this weekend)

Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here are reminders for the rest of today/tonight:

EXPANDED FAUNTLEROY YMCA HOURS: Second week for the Fauntleroy YMCA (WSB sponsor) soft-opening its newly expanded hours – 9 am to noon and 4 pm to 7 pm, Mondays through Thursdays.

TODDLER READING TIME: 10:30 am Wednesdays at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

LOW-LOW TIDE: Out to -1.8 feet at 12:51 pm.

RECYCLING/COMPOSTING 101: Free Earth Month presentation at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), 1-2 pm. Details in our calendar listing.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Repair your broken item instead of replacing it! Weekly event, 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

BOSTON MARATHON SENDOFF RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for a special 6:15 pm group run:

We want to send off the folks heading out to Boston. It will be a chance for us to celebrate your accomplishment and also for those who don’t yet know one another to connect beforehand in case you want to meet up in Beantown or strategize and share tips. Everyone feel free to wear old Boston gear or blue and yellow in support of those running. We run at 6:15 pm, any distance you choose. We will have refreshments back at the shop after the run for social hour. Meet at the shop. Email lori@westseattlerunner.com with any questions.

FREE ART CLASS: Watercolor mixed-media class, at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW), 6-8 pm.

TRIVIA x 4: Four places to play tonight. At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) offers trivia … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night begins at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS: 7:30 pm online meeting including City Councilmembers Rob Saka and Tanya Woo, plus some endorsement decisions. More info, and registration link, here.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

