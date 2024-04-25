Memorial gathering Friday for Martin E. Schutt, 1944-2024

Family and friends of Marty Schutt will gather tomorrow to remember him and want to invite others who knew him to be there too:

A memorial gathering for Martin E. Schutt will be held on Friday, April 26, 2024 from 11:30 am to 2 pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 14022 Ambaum Blvd SW in Burien.

Marty passed on April 11 at his retirement home in Pacific County.

Marty was West Seattle-born – February 25, 1944, he was the first baby in the Schutt family to not be home-birthed (which was the standard then). He was born in the West Seattle hospital that stood at the corner in The Junction where Starbucks is now.

He attended Alki Elementary School and graduated from West Seattle High School in the Class of 1963.

Marty worked as an engine specialist at Mack Truck of Seattle, formerly on Airport Way.

If you have a memory, a story, or a photo of Marty you’d like to share, the family would be glad to have you bring it to share at the gathering.