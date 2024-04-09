Here’s what’s up for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Harbor seals seen near T-107 Park on the Duwamish River – photo by Steve Bender)

EXPANDED FAUNTLEROY YMCA HOURS: Second week of the Fauntleroy YMCA (WSB sponsor) soft-opening its newly expanded hours – 9 am to noon and 4 pm to 7 pm, Mondays through Thursdays.

FREE PLAYSPACE: Drop in Tuesday mornings until noon at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (42nd/Juneau).

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

CITY COUNCIL MEETING: Regular weekly meeting of the Seattle City Council, 2 pm. There is a public-comment section – in person or by phone – if there’s something you want to tell the council. The agenda explains how. You can watch live via Seattle Channel.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration continues at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

FREE INTRODUCTORY ASL CLASSES: New series starts 6 pm tonight, at the West Seattle Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (4001 44th SW), info here.

WEST SEATTLE WOMEN ENTREPRENEURS: Monthly meeting, 6 pm at West Seattle Coworking (9030 35th SW) – RSVP here.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, you can play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FREE TRACK RUN: Run with new (or not-so-new) friends! Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for this free weekly run at 6:15 pm.

MAKE POTTERY: 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance to work on your project(s).

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: 7 pm, board meeting open to community members, in-person at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse conference room (9131 California SW) or online.

BINGO AT THE SKYLARK: Play – free! – Belle of the Balls Bingo hosted by Cookie Couture, 7 pm Tuesdays. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 4: Four places to play Tuesday nights – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW) has Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

BINGO AT TALARICO’S: You can play 8 pm bingo every Tuesday. (4718 California SW)

