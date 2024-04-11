Devonshire Landscapes: Welcoming a new West Seattle Blog sponsor!

Today we’re welcoming Devonshire Landscapes as a new WSB sponsor. When new sponsors join us to advertise their local businesses to you, they get the opportunity to tell you about who they are and what they do – here’s what Devonshire Landscapes would like you to know:

Devonshire Landscapes is a full-service landscape company located near White Center, exclusively serving our neighbors in West Seattle, Burien, Normandy Park, and Des Moines. Our local small business has earned a well-established reputation over 25 years. Please see our many 5-star reviews from your neighbors on Google!

We offer landscape design and installation including patios, decks, fences, and much more. We can help with ECA and steep-slope projects including permitting for retaining walls and native-plant restoration. We have a team dedicated specifically to irrigation, drainage, and lighting.

Devonshire Landscapes‘ maintenance services differ from others in that we send the same crew on the same day around the same time. We can even send them a text-message reminder the morning of service visit days. Clients pay the same amount each month and can pay online or set up automatic credit card payments, AND they can cancel anytime if they are not happy. We use Organic fertilizers and little/no pesticides to protect pets, children, and our environment/ wildlife/ Puget Sound. We use electric equipment to minimize disruption of our clients’ lives, and their neighbors, and to reduce emissions. We don’t just “mow, blow, and go.” We weed, rake, prune, fertilize, maintain irrigation and low voltage lighting systems, and can help with lawn renovations, mulching, gutter cleaning, and pressure washing.

We invite you to see why 350+ of your neighbors LOVE our service. Comments include “We see your trucks everywhere!”, “We never knew when the ‘other guys’ were gonna show up.”, “Your employees are so nice and professional.”

We treat people and the environment with respect and integrity. In community involvement, we are active partners with the PREP community garden in Puget Ridge. We have teamed up with West Seattle Nursery and Zenith Holland Nursery to create award-winning display gardens at the Northwest Flower and Garden Festival. We are also active members of the Washington Association of Landscape Professionals, the Association of Professional Landscape Designers, and the Master Builders of King & Snohomish County. Our management team is Eco-Pro certified, which means we hold preserving the environment and soil health top of mind in what we do.

Devonshire Landscapes is online at devonshirelandscapes.com, and contact information is here!

