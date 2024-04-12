West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police pursue suspects after carjacking, 1 arrested so far

April 12, 2024 8:29 pm
8:29 PM: Police have been pursuing suspects through south West Seattle, White Center, and Burien after a carjacking. While the stolen vehicle is reported to be a white Audi, officers have been pursuing another vehicle believed to be related, a dark gray Hyundai Tucson reported stolen from Federal Way. We don’t yet know exactly where the carjacking happened. The Guardian One helicopter has been assisting; the suspects reportedly have just abandoned the Hyundai in north Burien, with a ground search ensuing too.

8:38 PM: We found police who could confirm to us where the carjacking happened: Alley behind residences in the 9200 block of 35th SW. (The car stolen there was described as a white Audi SQ5; we believe that was traced to south White Center.) Meantime, the ground/air search in north Burien continues.

8:43 PM: Officers have just reported taking one person into custody. They’re searching for the other, in the Salmon Creek Ravine area. Both carjackers were reported to be armed at the time of the original incident.

4 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police pursue suspects after carjacking, 1 arrested so far"

  • Taco Bell Lover April 12, 2024 (8:34 pm)
    Was on my way to taco bell and started hearing some sirens and was passed by a police car. While in the drive thru a bunch more cop cars went by. They kept changing direction. Wild. Swear there were like 12 different cop cars

  • Roxbury Local April 12, 2024 (8:38 pm)
    I’ve seen at least 10 police fly thru 16th and Roxbury. One looked like they were chasing a car at the same rate of speed. Helicopter is definitely out. Terrifying. And if this is a weapon involved carjacking…I hope everyone is ok. 

    • WSB April 12, 2024 (8:44 pm)
      Yes, that was the pursuit. They went from White Center onto 509 south into Burien, then back north, at one point to 8th and Roxbury, then back into White Center, and ending in north Burien, where they’ve just taken one suspect into custody.

    • Local April 12, 2024 (8:49 pm)
      Neighbor to the jacking. Was at gun point.at least they were dumb enough to steal a car with tracking. And I’m just happy my neighbors are safe. 

