(Updated screengrab from nearest SDOT traffic camera, looking east toward scene)

10:20 PM: According to SPD radio, King County Sheriff’s Office deputies are closing Roxbury at 15th, after a collision reported as a driver hitting a pedestrian – reportedly a hit-run with life-threatening injuries. The driver was last seen heading eastbound on Roxbury. One officer says a witness believes the vehicle was a gray Mazda SUV.

10:38 PM: SFD medics are taking the victim to Harborview.