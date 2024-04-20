West Seattle, Washington

Brown water in Alki, Upper Fauntleroy

April 20, 2024 1:10 pm
Thanks for the reports, first from Michael: “We are experiencing brown water from sinks and toilets in the 63rd Ave and Alki (Avenue) area.” Second, from Pete. who sent a photo: “I just started getting water that is not clear from my tap. I live on 37th Ave SW between Henderson and Barton.”

Most-common cause is hydrant testing, which agitates sediment (rust) in the lines, but if and when it happens at your home/business, please always notify Seattle Public Utilities – the 24/7 hotline is 206-386-1800.

