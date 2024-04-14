BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Snapdragon’s weekend West Seattle pop-ups

Stephanie sent that photo, writing, “We walked past this new place and stopped in for some massive pastries (savory and sweet)!! Wanted to share so others know about it too! We had the cinnamon roll and cherry pastry, both were amazing and huge!!” If you’ve already been there, you know it’s Snapdragon, the Vashon bakery that’s been slowly rolling out its West Seattle expansion on the ground floor California/Oregon corner space at the Senior Center of West Seattle. In our last update, they mentioned “pop-ups” while they work toward opening full-time in the space. We stopped in today after Stephanie’s note and confiremd that they’re now open Saturdays 9 am-3 pm and Sundays during “Farmers’ Market hours” (10 am-2 pm).