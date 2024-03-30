WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: High Point Community Center hosts hundreds of egg hunters

(WSB photos/video)

You can’t have an egg hunt without the Easter Bunny’s helpers. At High Point Community Center this morning, the egg-hunt team included Debbie, Thomas, and Jeremy (above). Thanks to a lot of hard work, hundreds of kids had serious fun, from the littlest ones let loose in the gym …

… to the older ones, whose hunt was held outdoors:

High Point was one of two Seattle Parks community centers in West Seattle where egg hunts were held this morning, along with Delridge CC. All the egg hunts set for tomorrow are happening in conjunction with Easter services at local churches.