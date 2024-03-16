West Seattle High School recruiting for cheer team

Spirited student in the family? This announcement was sent by West Seattle High School head cheer coach Nadine Nguyen:

Are you ready to become a part of the State-Winning West Seattle High School Coed Cheer Team?

Now’s your chance. Tryouts will be held in person March 26th-March 29th from 4:30 pm-8:30 pm @ WSHS. To try out, you will need to fill out all online forms and provide a current Sports Physical.

*We will also be hosting Cheer Clinics on March 19th.

CHEER CLINICS – Learn the cheer basics to help prep you for tryouts!

*For those interested in trying out for our State Winning Competition Team, you are invited to attend our Stunt Clinics where you will learn basic stunt skills.

Stunt Clinics are on March 20th @ 4:30 pm-8:30 pm

To participate in tryouts on March 26th – March 29th, Stunt Clinics, and the Cheer clinics, please bring a printed and signed copy of the following items below to the first day of the clinics/tryouts.

-Student Athletic Registration Form

-Signed Parent Waver

-Up-to-date Physical

The Tryout application and required forms are available through the following link tree:

https://linktr.ee/WSHSCHEER

For tips and more information regarding tryouts, follow our Instagram @westseattlecheer

Good Luck and Go Wildcats!! For Questions email: nmnguyen@seattleschools.org