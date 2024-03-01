West Seattle, Washington

WEEKEND PREVIEW: West Seattle toy swap on Sunday

March 1, 2024 6:16 pm
While we’re talking about person-to-person recycling/reusing – here’s an event this weekend, in case you haven’t already seen it in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar: This Sunday (March 3), families are invited to participate in a free West Seattle toy swap! It’s happening 2-5 pm Sunday at the Fit4Mom studio (2707 California SW). From the invitation:

Have toys that your little one is no longer loving? Let’s keep them in use!

Please bring 3-5 toys (any toys) geared toward little ones 7 and under:

– No vintage toys, or toys with missing parts or broken pieces
– All toys should be wiped down prior to showing up
– Bring a reusable bag or boxes for your takeaways

Leftovers will be donated. (Image via Freepik)

