WEEKEND PREVIEW: West Seattle egg hunts begin!

(File photo)

Another look ahead to the weekend – Sunday (March 24) brings the first community egg hunt of the season. This one is presented by the Fauntleroy Community Association, which is doing it a bit differently this year – be at the historic Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW) playground at 1 pm Sunday; the hunting will happen in waves, with the littlest ones (4 and under) going first. At last report FCA is still looking for volunteers to help fill and hide the eggs earlier on Sunday, so if you might be able to help with that, email coordinator Candace Blue at the address you’ll find here.

All the rest of the community egg hunts are next weekend – Saturday, March 30, and Easter Sunday, March 31 – and we’ve updated the full list here. (If you know of one that’s not listed, please send us the info – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!)