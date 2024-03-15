West Seattle, Washington

TRAFFIC ALERT: Police response at Delridge/Thistle

March 15, 2024 7:49 pm
7:49 PM: Police are blocking SW Thistle both ways just east of Delridge because of an incident. We’re still working to find out more about the original callout – but they’re calling in negotiators and setting up a command post. Avoid the area.

8:05 PM: We’ve talked at the scene both with police and with a woman who says her boyfriend is the person police are after – this is described as a domestic-violence situation. The suspect is believed to be barricaded in an apartment in a building on the southeast side of the intersection.

  Driver March 15, 2024 (8:04 pm)
    No traffic control, dozens of cars were driving into oncoming southbound lane blowing the red light. Be careful folks. 12+ police cars.

