MUSIC: First album for North Delridge’s Wicked Mouth

West Seattle musician Wicked Mouth has recorded their first album and asked us to help share it with potential listeners. Here’s their announcement and links:

Local North Delridge singer-songwriter Wicked Mouth has released their debut album, Wildfire. Listeners are describing the album as “poetic, quirky, deep, vintage, and hopeful.”

Wicked Mouth is the stage name of Joshua Goupil, a Washington native. Their songs have a classic and nostalgic feel, with moods that evoke several decades, genres, and atmospheres. Their poetic lyrics delve into topics such as queerness, coming out, intimacy, self-reflection, spirituality, and mental health, inviting listeners to join their journey of self-discovery and expression.

Wildfire is an album about breaking past cycles of trauma and challenging insidious lies that society tells people (especially queer-identifying people) about who they are and how they should live. After a wildfire clears an entire forest, new life finds a way to grow back more resilient than ever before.

Wildfire was recorded and produced by local performer and producer Jared Mitchell=”” at Sound Life Studios in West Seattle and was mastered by Stephen Van Etten in Nashville, TN.

You can stream the album, see the music video for the track “Wicked Mouth,” and connect with the artist here.