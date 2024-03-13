Here’s the list for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Photo by Rosalie Miller – Grevillea victoriae bloom, South Seattle College Arboretum)

Here’s what’s happening today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

DINE-OUT BENEFIT FOR SANISLO ELEMENTARY: Dine at Puerto Vallarta (4727 California SW) any time today/tonight and part of the proceeds go to Sanislo Elementary.

TODDLER READING TIME: Wednesdays at 10:30 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

ST. PATRICK’S DAY SHOW: Free show 1 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), “Silver Sounds will present a lively ‘Wearin’ O’ the Green’ celebration, including songs, jokes, a singalong, plus prizes and a mystery raffle.”

FREE TODDLER GYM: 3-5 pm drop-in playspace at the Salvation Army Center in South Delridge (9050 16th SW).

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES: Second week with cookie booths at multiple locations this afternoon/evening. Search here for your nearest locations.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Repair your broken item instead of replacing it! Weekly event, 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

FREE GROUP RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for the weekly free group run, 6 pm.

TRIVIA x 4: Four places to play tonight. At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) offers trivia … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night begins at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

POETRYBRIDGE: Celebrate poetry at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7 pm.

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS: Our area’s largest political organization meets tonight at 7 pm, online.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

