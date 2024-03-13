HAPPENING NOW: You can bid in Fauntleroy Children’s Center online auction

Here’s another West Seattle school fundraiser you can participate in right now – the Fauntleroy Children’s Center annual online auction, continuing through late Sunday night. Here’s the announcement:

The Fauntleroy Schoolhouse has been part of the heartbeat of West Seattle since 1917. In 1977, Fauntleroy Children’s Center was founded to provide local working families with high-quality, affordable child care. FCC is governed by the Fauntleroy Community Service Agency and is a nonprofit organization.

On behalf of Fauntleroy Children’s Center (FCC), which serves over 130 families in our community, we would love for you to participate in our 37th annual auction.

Our online auction catalog is NOW OPEN for bidding! Families, friends, and neighbors are all welcome to bid. Online auction bidding begins March 9th ends at 11:45 pm on March 17th.

The annual auction is a significant opportunity for the FCC community to come together and ensure the school has funding to carry on its mission of being the place children want to be. Our fundraising goal is $40,000 as we try to help with tuition scholarships, teacher continuing-education credits, rainy-day funds for capital improvements, and raise the final dollars needed to break ground on our new playgrounds!

Thank you for contributing to FCC and the work that they do to provide a safe, nurturing, educational, and creative place for our community’s children.